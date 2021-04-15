Breaking News
Digital Revolution boss bags pan African leadership award

The Chairman of the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation, Prince Ebrahim Sanyang, has announced the 100 Influential Young Leaders in Africa.

Among the people announced is an internet entrepreneur and financial technologist, Sowemimo Abiodun.

Born on the 25th of December 1986, Abiodun is a multiple award-winning Computer Programmer, Financial Technologist, Diplomat, Internet Entrepreneur, Domain Broker, Computer Media Applications and Online Reputation Management Mogul with an estimated net worth of over $423.7 million Dollars.

He is the Founder/CEO iNet Telecommunications, Capital MetriQ Swift Bank and InfoMetriQ Data Network.

He is best known as the founder of the global data system of information profiling Application PagePedia.

On the 17th of March 2019, he was honored and awarded by the Egyptian President and Chairperson of African Union, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the World Youth Forum as the most promising youth in Africa. On the 25th of September 2019, at the occasion of the High-Level Segment of the 74th UN General Assembly, the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, in collaboration with the World Award Foundation and Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED), Sowemimo Abiodun Won the 2019 SDGs #9 honors in industry, innovations and infrastructure alongside with Alicia Keys.

