Diaspora group rejects Biafra, O’odua agitations, insists on ‘One Nigeria’

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A group, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora, CNND, on Friday, rejected the agitations by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and Yoruba rights activist, Mr Sunday Igboho, for the break up of Nigeria.

The group insisted that the only way the country out of its current crisis was by remaining united.

Kanu, who had been charged for alleged treason, recently established a parallel regional security outfit – the Eastern Security Network.

While Igboho, who has expressed his determination to defend Yoruba land, declared his support for the establishment of the Oduduwa Republic.

According to Igboho, “We don’t want Nigeria again, but the Yoruba nation (Oduduwa republic). There is no essence for one Nigeria when the major resources in the country are in the hands of the northerners,” he argued.

But the CNND in a statement, described the views of the two separatists as unfortunate, stressing that it would not bow to public officers who were opposed to what was best for the country.

“The Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora express concern about those who are calling for a divided Nigeria. We call on such individuals and groups to have a rethink, as one united Nigeria will make the country stronger,” the group said in a statement by its President, James Erebuoye.

The pressure group noted that the country was facing a lot of problems ranging from insecurity, unemployment, and nepotism, but maintained that the challenges do not call for the division of the country.

“We strongly advise that in times like this, we must drop our tribal, religious and political differences and come together as one Nigeria to find the lasting solutions to the problems facing our country,” he said.

The CNND argued that only peace, unity and the right leadership could save the nation from becoming a failed state.

“We need peace in the country to achieve good health and development. We urge Nigerians, home and abroad, to do everything possible not to dent the image of our country.

“We, therefore, call on our political class to handle the country’s democracy with maturity in order to avoid problems and political crisis. They must learn how to accept election defeat. They must also learn to play oppositions without tribal and religious sentiments.

“We must learn to support the good agenda of any elected politician irrespective of the political party affiliation and be constructive in criticism,” the statement noted.

It added, “On the 2023 elections, we volunteer to take time to screen all presidential candidates of political parties and their manifestoes with the view to endorsing and supporting a candidate of our choice ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

“The 2023 presidential election is very important to Nigerians especially those in the diaspora because we believe that the nomination and eventual election of a right president for Nigeria will bring about positive change, the change that will bring about the unity of the country and forget all the differences among Nigerians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

