DEO & Friends Begin ‘School Drive Project’ For Essential Educational Materials

Daniel Edah better known as Deo is a US based movie producer, Philanthropist and Entrepreneur from Delta State, Nigeria.

Last year he heard that some public schools in Jesse/Sapele, delta state were plagued by lack of books, desks and other necessary learning materials. He decided to help and so reached out to his friends to support him on a school drive initiative to raise funds to procure some needed learning materials.

Daniel said the aim of this School Drive project is to provide educational and learning essentials for over 200 less privileged pupils and students in public schools in and around Nigeria. “This is my way of encouraging young kids and to let them know that education is a key factor for their future” he said.

He went further to state; “it is a pity that most public schools are underfunded and run down” so this initiative is my own little way of giving back and supporting government. He said government alone cannot power development and so needs help from the private sector and individuals to provide adequate infrastructure and the enabling environment for learning in schools.

Deo called for donations in cash or kind from well meaning Nigerians in support of his bid to change the lives of these kids by giving them the tools they need to succeed. He said that whatever is realized from the drive will be used to make provision for donation of class desks, books, reading materials and art supplies to some select public primary and secondary schools around rural and disadvantaged areas in Lagos, Benin and Delta States.

