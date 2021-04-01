Delta SUBEB collaborates with UBEC, trains ECCDE Teachers, Caregivers, Desk officers across the Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) says that the adoption of the use of the Reggio Emilia philosophy and other child centered approaches in the state’s one-year pre-primary school curriculum was an innovative and inspiring approach to early childhood education.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Hon. Sunny Ogwu stated this on Tuesday, 30th March, 2021 at the College of Education, Agbor while declaring open a 5-Day training workshop for early childhood care development education Teacher, caregivers and desk officers on “the use of Reggio Emilia and other child centered approaches and effective use of one-year pre-primary school curriculum”.

Hon. Sunny Ogwu who was represented by the member representing Delta Central senatorial district in the Board, Mrs. Philomena Ededey, disclosed that the Reggio Emilia model to early childhood care development education views young children as individuals with curious minds who possess powerful abilities and potentials to learn from all that surrounds them.

Hon. Ogwu while highlighting the key principles of the Reggio Emilia approach which he said will guide teachers and caregivers in the effective teaching and learning process, noted that the approach will assist children to construct their own learning with ease.

While saying that Reggio Emelia aids children in their cognitive development, the SUBEB boss urged participants to take advantage of the training to deepen their understanding of the principles of Reggio Emilia in order to enable them effectively manage their early childhood care development classes.

“Regio Emilia philosophy is an innovative and inspiring approach to early childhood education which values the child as strong, capable and resilient; rich with wonder and knowledge, I hereby urge you to participants to take this training seriously and use the knowledge derived to judicious use in your classroom” Ogwu said.

Speaking earlier, the Director Academic Services in the Board, Mrs. Okpeh Francisca in her welcome remarks, stated that the training which was aimed at using Reggio Emilia method in exposing the child to early education through the use of play, painting and drama amongst others in their everyday life.

Mrs Okpeh also disclosed that Reggio was a child-centered style that builds a strong foundation for the child’s physical, mental, emotional and social development that prepares them for the future.

The event which drew over 200 participants from schools across the state was attended by the Provost College of Education Agbor, Dr. Ukadike Joseph, Board Member Mr Paul Kurugbe the Secretary of the Board, Sir Byron Unini and other management staff of the Board.

