Delta HoS, Perm Secs, civil servants honour late Obiegba

The Head of Service, Delta State, Mr Reginald Bayoko over the weekend led College of Permanent Secretaries and other senior civil servants to Ibedeni town in Ndokwa East local Government Area for the burial ceremony of the late permanent secretary, office of the Head of service, late. Mr. Cletus Obegba.

Mr. Bayoko who was accompanied by his wife to the event, described the late Mr. Obiegba as a hardworking and articulate civil servant who was completely committed to his job.

While saying that the late PS would be greatly missed by the civil service where he worked tirelessly before his sudden death on the 9th of February, 2021 after a brief illness, the Head of Service admonished the family to be consoled by the legacy the late Permanent Secretary left behind.

In his sermon, the parish priest of Christ the King Anglican Church, DLA Asaba, Venerable Kingsley Dieli enjoined Christians to be sober and live a life worthy of emulation.

While quoting from Hebrews 9:27 that says “It is appointed unto man to die once, after that comes judgement” the officiating priest charged Christians to live with eternity in view, describing life as vanity.

He reminded Christians of the inevitable end of man which he said was death, the Anglican priest emphasized that all men must face the judgement of God at death.

The wife of the deceased, Mrs. Augustina Obiegba who described the death of her husband as shocking and painful, stated that the vacuum created by the unexpected demise of her husband at the age of 58 years would be difficult to fill.

She thanked the Head of Service and his wife, Permanent Secretaries and Wives of Permanent Secretaries (WOPS) and all those that rallied round her and the family during her period of grief for their support and prayers.

The event was attended by members of the University of Benin Alumni Association, Asaba branch, members of Forum of Accountants, staff of the office of the Head of Service, Ibedeni indigenes in Asaba, members of the Anglican community amongst others.

