Deby’s death likely to worsen security matters in North-East, North-West, warns Olawepo-Hashim

…Slams ex-President Jonathan

By Dirisu Yakubu

Energy tycoon and ex-Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said the death of Chadian President, Idris Deby is capable of compounding the security situation in Nigeria’s North-East and North-West regions, unless the aftermath of his demise is handled with diligence.

He stated this while reacting to the death of the Chadian leader earlier in the week, saying the demise “is undoubtedly a setback for Nigeria’s national security. Deby’s death has the potential to complicate things for Nigeria in the North-East and North-West.”

According to him, “Idris has been the buffer for Nigeria’s fight against multiple forces of insurgencies in the Lake Chad region.

“Nigeria policy experts must of necessity be very worried now. Since the strategic mistake of the overthrow of Gadaffi by some western forces who cobbled together a motley crowd of Islamists in 2010 and waged war against Libya, the security situation in the Sahel region has rapidly deteriorated.

“What was clear was that a balance of forces as a result of imported high-grade equipment of war and communication and training have tilted things in support of non-state actors as opposed to the various states and governments of the Sahel region,” he said.

He also fingered Nigeria’s immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan for what allegedly playing a role in the events leading to the ouster of former Libyan leader, Muammar Gadaffi.

“Jonathan supported the invasion led by United States and France who backed Islamists to overthrow Gadaffi. The rest is history.

“The worst that knowledgeable African heads of state feared have come to the Sahel as the forces of destruction unleashed on Libya continued to sweep through all the states of the Sahel and West Africa as a whole and even to Central Africa.

“Whatever the internal politics in Chad is, Nigeria’s concern must be our national interest. This is standard international relations and since the treaty of Westphalia in 1641, national security is the primary interest of states,” he added.

Reflecting on the manner of transition of the Chadian leader, Olawepo-Hashim said he died as hero of the continent.

“Whatever the inadequacies of Idris Deby, he died a true African hero; a courageous African. Many times Idris launched attack from Chad to confront the extremist forces operating in the North-East. He made no noise about it and he claimed no credit. He was a true friend and ally of Nigeria. For now, it is time to put on our best thinking cap. It is no longer the time for mediocrity,” he added.

