Davido’s lawyer, BFA oversees ambassadorial deal with Aspira

Bobo Ajudua’s BFA & Co Legal has helped its client and leading pop artiste, Davido close a deal that sees him become an ambassador for Aspira’s Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder.

The unveiling ceremony which took place on Thursday at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos was one another of such deals overseen by Bobo Ajudua’s team.

BFA in a statement said, “Davido is a global brand that anyone one will want to associate with and the partnership with Apsira only reiterates that fact.”

Aspira’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Santhosh Kumar Nair said “the company decided to sign on the hit maker and DMW boss because of his dynamism, popularity among Nigerian youths and his hardworking disposition which has put Nigeria on the global music map.”

Davido on his part expressed willingness to work with the Aspira, stating that the product- launch was in line with the vision of the company to break new grounds and deliver high quality product to their customers.

He said he accepted to join the family after thorough investigation and background study of what the company is about and discovered that the brand has initiated so many youth based projects and community development programs.

Calling on his fans to join the Viva train, he assured the company’s management of a thrilling experience as the new product, according to him, “has been tested and proven to be of A-plus standards”.

