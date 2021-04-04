Dami Adenuga bags endorsement deal with P Clothing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

From making a name for himself in the entertainment circle as a media strategist to emerging as one of the highly-rated public relation experts in Nigeria, Dami Adenuga seems to have a knack for success.

Adenuga who doubles as the Media Head and Manager to Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment to Kogi State Governor, Juwon Olorunipa (Jumabee), days back, was unveiled as the brand ambassador for P Clothing, a fashion line that has become the favourite of many celebrities within and outside Nigeria.

At the unveiling, Adenuga described his new deal with P clothing as one that proved that with hard work and dedication, the journey to success may be hard, but it will pay off sooner.

He added that giving his best to whatever he’s committed to has added value to his career as those who have worked and still working with him know that with Adenuga on their brand, it will make the headlines.

Adenuga is who is also the Media Strategist to the Secretary to the Kogi State Government (SSG) was described by the founder of the clothing line, Ibuaka Peterson Akoko as one of the young Nigerians whose influence on the entertainment and social spaces could not be overlooked.

“We are excited about this development and this shows how much our brand has grown over the years. We identify with Dami Adenuga because we know the weight of his brand and influence and we hope he would use same to push our business to the next level”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: