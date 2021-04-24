Dallas Adire Festival: Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ogun Unveil Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe as Ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism in Ogun State unveiled the popular sitcom couple, Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe as the ambassador in diaspora for the upcoming Adire Festival to be held in Dallas.

This announcement was made on Friday, April 23, during the one-day city tour of Abeokuta which was initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe are popularly known as a controversial TV couple, whose drama series shows on Africa Magic Yoruba every morning, during the weekdays. Also, the duo are the brains behind the Dallas International Yoruba Movies Award (DIYMA) which held its maiden edition in March 2021.

In reaction to this recent development, Olanrewaju Olakanlu, whose stage name is Mr. Kogberegbe expressed immense gratitude on behalf of him and his partner, Mrs. Kogberegbe.

He said, “We are so grateful for this great opportunity to be promoters of a unique indigenous material which we all know as “Adire”. It is indeed a great honour to be counted worthy of such position and title.”

“Just like we have always given our best to any project we embark on in the past, we are assuring the Ministry that we’ll work hand-in-hand with them to ensure that the objectives of this initiative is achieved,” he stated.

According to him, the Creative Village Production, USA which is headed by Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe has always given priority to the Yoruba culture.

He explained, “This is because we understand the fact that our culture is not only unique but also rich. We acknowledge it as our source and we will always be proud of it anytime, any day. Therefore, I would say that this is a perfect opportunity to show the world that our creativity in terms of art is also topnotch.”

On behalf of Dallas Adire Festival in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Commissioner, Dr. Toyin Taiwo charged the popular sitcom couple, Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe to be worthy ambassadors of the Yoruba culture.

He stated that they find the duo worthy to work with on this particular project because of their niche in promoting culture in diaspora.

Dr. Taiwo explained that this development came to being in order to promote the uniqueness of Ogun State indigenous textile in diaspora.

READ ALSO:

“Making of ‘Adire’ is one of the major things this state is known for. We have, therefore, decided to widen our reach because this textile deserve to be showcased all over the world. We believe in our newly appointed ambassadors to help us in achieving the goals of this ministry in diaspora.”

Sites visited with the aid of a tour guide identified as Abdulsalam Abdulrazaq Olaniyi, are: Hall of fame at June 12 cultural center, Kuti Heritage Museum, First church in Nigeria, Ake; Centenary Hall, Ake; Sacred heart hospital, Itesi; Palace of Alake, Adire International market and Olumo Rock Tourist Complex, Ikija.

Personalties in attendance are, Dr. Toyin Taiwo: Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Oluwabukola Aderonke Tokunbo-peters: Director of Tourism Development and Promotion, Oluwaseye Abodunrin Adeyemo: Director of Culture, Olayemi Victoria Osilaja: Director of Administration and Supplies; Saubana Bello Moruff: Saubana Multi Global, Jimoh Sakiru Abiodun: Jimson Global Services and Omooba Adesoji Oluwasanya Talabi Jp: Fritots Global Communications Pty Ltd.

Meanwhile, Creative Village Productions, USA will be hosting the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in October 2021, to hold the first Adire Festival in Texas.

Kindly Share This Story: