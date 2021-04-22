Daglitz introduces Premium Cleaning Services to Lagos residents

Kindly Share This Story:

To ensure residents of Lagos State continues to enjoy a clean and healthy standard of living, Daglitz Cleaning Service recently introduced a premium package with round-the-clock pick-up service at an affordable price.

The outlet in the heart of Lekki provides reliable and pocket-friendly options to individuals and corporate clients within the Lagos environs.

The company’s service ranges from essential cleaning and laundry in households to commercial offices, daycare and private schools, gyms and fitness centers, restaurants, worship facilities, car dealerships, healthcare facilities, hotels, parks event centers to mention a few.

According to the Head of Operations, Daglitz Cleaning Services, Mr. Emmanuel Okwandu said “we are more focused on providing a better and healthier environment as your satisfaction is our single priority. The pandemic has shown that cleanliness is truly next to Godliness, so we strive daily to support our clients as they go about fulfilling their day-to-day tasks.”

Okwandu also stressed that Daglitz’s business operationis basically based on trust and integrity as different personalities, celebrities and top professionals rely on the company services to stay healthy and keep up with the regular hustle of a cosmopolitan city like Lagos.

The company also offers other personalized services like office/home cleaning, post-construction cleaning, fast-tract dry cleaning, garden manicures/fumigation, drop-off and pick-up home services alongside tailored cleaning services to a diverse array of clientele.

As more corporate organizations and institutions open their doors post-lockdown, the lessons from the devastating pandemic, is that living in a clean and healthy society cannot be over emphasized. Service bookings and schedule cleaning reservations can be made by sending an email to daglitzglobal@gmail.comor direct messages on social media @daglitzng to indicate preferred locations for pick-ups with other specific details.

Daglitz Cleaning Services was founded and registered in 2012 as an essential cleaning and laundry service driven by the quest for professional service delivery. The young team ensures a total makeover of homes and corporate outlets which results in a sparkling finish to create a total new feeling of freshness and renewed state.

