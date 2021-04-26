Dafinone family express gratitude over Sapele constituencies

Kindly Share This Story:

The Dafinone Family Association of Nigeria has expressed its gratitude to those who facilitated the recognition of new legislative constituencies in Sapele Local Government of Delta State.

Earlier in February this year the House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing Sapele Federal Constituency and two other State Constituencies in Sapele Local Government. The two State Constituencies are, Sapele Urban and Sapele Rural Constituencies.

In a statement by a representative of the family association, Coral Dafinone, the family also thanked Honorable Oberuakpefe Anthony Afe, for his efforts in the resolutions.

Part of the statement reads: ‘‘We sincerely appreciate the hard work and candor that brought this long standing issue to the floor of the House. There is no doubt that the issue came to the fore because of your dedication to community and commitment to progress. Above all, our cry for representation has been heard.

‘‘It is our belief that the representation encourages grassroots participation, the promotion of good governance and development.’’

Following the resolution, the lower chamber directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections for Sapele Federal Constituency and the two-State Constituencies affecting every necessary adjustment to bring the resolution in conformity with the provisions of the Constitution.

The decision is sequel to motion brought to the House by Hon Oberuakpefe Anthony Afe representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Leading the debate on the motion, Hon Oberuakpefe Afe had argued that Sapele Local Government Council of Delta State had two State Constituencies namely; Sapele Rural and Sapele Urban Constituencies and One Federal Constituency prior to the reconfiguration which is the basis of the general elections in 1998 and subsequent elections.

He expressed concern that Sapele Local Government Area Council is the only local government council in the state that has suffered abridgement from two State Constituencies to one State Constituency and the scrapping of her Federal Constituency while other local government Council of her status migrated from two to more Constituencies.

