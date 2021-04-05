Dablixx Osha, ‘Country Boy’  is on the trap

Kindly Share This Story:

Azeez Professionally known on stage as “Dablixx Osha” or “King of the New School” is one of Nigeria’s gifted “Trap” rapper cum songwriter.

He is one of the most prominent rappers in Nigeria who developed interest for music at a very tender age.

He has been one of the artistes who resuscitated trap music in Nigeria, while he kept oiling and training his vocal over the years.

Recently, he released an album titled “Country Boy” which houses 20 tracks with an awesome sound production. The album centers on his life and where he comes from through storytelling and premium music. Dablixx has over the years set the bar for trap music in Nigeria by creating great songs.

READ ALSO:

The album (Country Boy), is no different. It will serve as a lead for trap music in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. He has worked hard on the album to give listeners the best and something to relate to. Each track has its importance as they define “Country Boy,” Dablixx curated the songs in an intriguing manner leaving listeners to key into them. He’s signed to WJS records.

Kindly Share This Story: