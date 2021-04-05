Breaking News
Dablixx Osha, ‘Country Boy’  is on the trap

Azeez  Professionally  known  on  stage  as  “Dablixx Osha”  or “King  of  the  New School” is one of Nigeria’s gifted “Trap” rapper cum songwriter.

He is  one  of  the  most  prominent rappers  in  Nigeria who developed  interest  for music  at  a  very  tender  age.

He  has  been  one  of  the artistes who  resuscitated  trap  music  in  Nigeria, while he kept oiling  and  training his  vocal over  the  years.

Recently,  he  released  an  album  titled  “Country  Boy”  which  houses  20  tracks with an awesome sound production.  The  album  centers  on  his  life  and  where  he  comes  from  through  storytelling  and  premium music. Dablixx  has  over  the  years  set  the  bar  for  trap  music in  Nigeria  by  creating  great  songs.

The  album (Country  Boy),  is  no  different.  It  will  serve  as  a lead  for  trap  music  in  Nigeria  and  Africa  as  a  whole. He has worked  hard  on  the  album  to  give  listeners  the  best and  something  to  relate  to. Each  track  has  its  importance  as  they  define  “Country Boy,”  Dablixx  curated  the  songs  in  an  intriguing manner  leaving  listeners  to  key  into  them. He’s  signed  to  WJS  records.

