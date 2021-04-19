Cult clash allegedly claim 6 lives in Akwa Ibom community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

ABOUT six persons have been reportedly killed in a clash between two suspected cult groups , the Iron and the Skin confraternity at Mbiabong Ikot Essien village, in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State last Saturday.

Newsmen gathered that the six persons who were members of the cult groups allegedly died during their clash.

The village head of Mbiabong Ikot Essien, Eteidung Hosea Okon, who spoke to newsmen in the area, said the suspected cultists numbering over one hundred even invaded his residence and vandalized his properties.

Okon who wondered why some youths could prefer to engage in activities that would not make positive impact on their lives, urged the perpetrators to turn a new leaf.

Narrating his own experience he said, “As I was lying down in front of my house last night, half asleep, the voice of my second son woke me up because I heard him shouting, mummy mummy, go inside. My wife ran inside the house leaving her phone outside. Then I saw a group of boys, some with machetes.

” I managed to go inside the house so that they will not harm me, but they started destroying my windows, doors may be to gain entry. But one person from their group told them to stop and that was how they stopped vandalizing my property.

“They were still chanting, boys are hungry, boys are hungry. That same night they also entered other homes. And as soon as the owners ran away, they would loot whatever they saw there. I called the police at Shelter Afrique that night and informed them about the incident. Also this morning I went there to make an official entry.

“I don’t know what some boys are turning into.

I learnt this morning that six of their people died. One of them I learnt died this morning at the hospital. He was cut with machete and he bled to death this morning”

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko Macdon, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident and assured that the commissioner of police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme was committed and determined to clampdown on all cult activities in the State.

“I am yet to be briefed on the killing. Immediately I receive information on the incident, I will inform you”, MacDon simply said.

