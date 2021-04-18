CSO writes US Embassy, wants Pantami on terrorist watch-list over alleged support for terrorism

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, wrote the United States Embassy, demands placement of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on terrorist watch-list over alleged support of terrorist organisations.

The letter dated April 11, 2021, with the subject, ‘Terrorist Watchlist – Isa Pantami’ and addressed to The Secretary of State, United States Department of State was signed by the Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, where the group pointed out that Pantami being a senior member of Buhari-led administration, it was less expected of him to be an alleged supporter of world’s extremist leaders like Mullah Omar and Osama Bin Laden, and if the allegation is true “he should not hold a sensitive position and be in charge of the database of Nigerians.”

The letter reads in part, “We write to intimate you of remarks attributed to Sheik Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Communications Minister in several media blogs in the country wherein he was quoted as saying he was always happy whenever unbelievers are killed by terrorist groups.

“It is also further alleged that he had in the past openly supported and endorsed global terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and the Talibans.

“Pantami is said to have praised Osama Bin Laden describing him as a hero and a better Muslim than himself. He has not renounced these views in the face of new revelations by the media. His views are extremist views and a threat to a multi-religious nation like Nigeria.

“He is a senior member of President Buhari’s regime and we are of the view that a supporter of Mullah Omar and Osama Bin Laden should not hold a sensitive position and be in charge of the database of Nigerians. We are confident that Mr. Pantami will not resign or be sacked despite the public outcry because President Buhari is drawn to men like him.

“We implore you to investigate these allegations and if true place him on your terrorist watchlist permanently.

“Those who express extremist views remain a threat to world peace as they support the mass murder of both Christians and Muslims globally. This remains unacceptable.

“Our reply to those who say these men may have had a change of heart is that terrorists don’t repent, they are only looking for an opportunity to get close to power so they can strike harder.”

