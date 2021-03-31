Crovation Limited emerges Property Company of the Year

Kindly Share This Story:

Crovation Limited, a subsidiary of J3 Holdings has bagged the Property Company of the Year Award at the recently concluded 4th Annual Nigeria Property Merit Awards recently held in Lagos.

The foremost real estate company was presented the award by the event organisers, Pan African International Magazine, in recognition of its immense contribution to the real estate sector in Nigeria.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Head of Corporate Communications, J3 Holdings, Toluwalase Bakare expressed delight at the recognition and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to creating affordable and secure investment opportunities for clients in real estate.

“Crovation Limiteds commitment to creating affordable and secure investments for its numerous clients in the real estate sector remains unwavering. We will continue to work smartly to provide housing and investment solutions in real estate to people across different cadres of society. This award is an indication of this promise and we are grateful to Pan African International Magazine for recognizing our efforts, Toluwalase noted.

Crovation Limited was established in 2014 and comprises a group of seasoned professionals in the development and maintenance of the real estate.

The company has since inception continued to conceptualize, execute and maintain real estate for a handful of corporate and individual clients thereby building a strong reputation as a skilful and dependable real estate firm in Nigeria.

