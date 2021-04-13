COVID-19 vaccine: UNICEF urges Nigerians to get vaccinated

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, on Tuesday in Yola begged Nigerians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and stop spreading rumours about the vaccines.

Making the plea in Yola, the Adamawa State Capital during a three-day media workshop, the UNICEF Specialist, Communication for Development, Mrs Elizabeth Onitolo, said everyone was at risk of contracting the virus.

According to her, the only way was to get vaccinated and stop the rumours that the Astrazeneca vaccine was associated with side effects.

Onitolo stated that the government was doing everything to get people to focus on the science that justified the use of the vaccine rather than creates sensational politics and unfounded stories around it.

ListingbCOVID-19 vaccines to around include Pfizer, Oxford AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) and Moderns, she said all the vaccines performs the same function of prevention.

”There is no natural immunity to COVID-19, hence, the need for everyone to continue to observe the non-pharmaceutical measures which include washing of hands, use of face masks and observing physical distancing.

“COVID-19 vaccine is safe; the vaccine has been certified safe by the World Health Organisation and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“COVID-19 does not contain any micro-chips as is being speculated in some section; there is a need to continue to wear face mask even after vaccination.”

Onitolo urged the media to help address the rumours and myths around the COVID-19 vaccine by telling Nigerians the efficacy and other benefits of the vaccine.

