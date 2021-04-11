Breaking News
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 84 new infections from 13 States

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control  (NCDC) has confirmed 84 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,736 .

The NCDC also disclosed on its official Twitter on Saturday that one death was recorded and 25 discharge were achieved within the last 24 hours.

It said the breakdown of the new infections by states were Lagos-26, Akwa Ibom-16, Rivers-10, Ebonyi-9, Abia-6, Kano-6, Osun-3, Bauchi-2, Delta-2, Edo-1, Jigawa-1, Kaduna-1, and Ogun-1.

It said that out of the overall confirmed cases, 154,098 were discharged and 2,060 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The health agency said that the country’s active cases as of April 10 was 7, 520.

It said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NCDC said that the country had tested  1,803,177 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 2020.

