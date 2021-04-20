COVID-19: NCDC conducts 1,870,915 tests, confirms 70 new infections

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has conducted 1,870,915 COVID-19 tests in the country of over 200 million people since Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the health agency tested some 32,741 samples for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in one week. Lower than the 34,997 tests conducted the previous week.

The agency said that the 1,870,915 tests were carried out in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

The NCDC disclosed that additional 70 people across the country were affected, bringing the number of nationwide infections to 164,303 as of April. 19, 2021.

It stated that the additional 70 infections were registered from five states – Lagos with 27 infections, Kaduna and Ondo, 16 cases each, Yobe, six, and Bauchi, five cases.



The public health agency said that additional 52 people have been discharged after testing negative to the disease, with no coronavirus related deaths reported as of April, 19, 2021.

According to the data, the cumulative number of recoveries in the country is now 154,384, while the death toll stands at 2,061.

The NCDC said, however, that the country’s active caseload increased by 18 on Monday, in addition to the 7,840 previously reported on Sunday.



It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

It stated that since the start of the outbreak, the agency has worked tirelessly to achieve testing for the virus through the rapid expansion of laboratories across the country and increased surveillance activities.

“This has enabled the prompt detection of cases reported, even at our points of entry,” it explained.

The agency said that the reality of decreased transmission, test positivity rate and confirmed cases in the country does not mean that Nigerians should let their guard down.

READ ALSO:

It said there is the need for a stricter adherence to Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) such as; the proper use of face masks, frequent handwashing and maintenance of physical distance of at least two meters.

Meanwhile, the agency said that getting the COVID-19 vaccine “is a step towards protecting yourself, your loved ones and fellow Nigerians. It’s a step towards helping us finally get back to the things we love.

“As of today, all people aged 18 and above are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. We have real-world data that the COVID-19 vaccines work. One of the most important things we all can do to protect our loved ones and to get back to the things we love is to get vaccinated,” it advised. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: