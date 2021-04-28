COVID-19: Go back to work but abide by protocols, Ganduje tells Civil servants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Wednesday directed all civil servants in the state to go back to work fully but must ensure they abide by the covid-19 protocols.

A statement by the State’s Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba said the Governor gave the directive during the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

Ganduje said the resumption should be with immediate effect.

He explained that the measure followed successes recorded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state in the last three months.

“That permanent secretaries and heads of heads of extra ministerial department and agencies are, by this directive, requested to ensure that there is compliance to government COVID-19 protocols and regulations in their workplaces,” the statement however reads.

Recall that workers in Kano render skeletal services following the stay-at-home directive since January 18, occasioned by the upsurge in cases of the disease.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: