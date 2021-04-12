COVID-19: FCT vaccinates over 40, 000 residents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has vaccinated over 40, 000 residents against the COVID-19 since March 17 when the exercise begun in the territory.

Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Ndaeyo Iwot disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during the flag-off of the exercise for FCT indigenes by the Senator representing the territory, Philip Aduda alongside the two members in the House of Representatives.

“In the FCT, we have vaccinated over 40,000 and over 1 million for the country”, he said.

Dr Iwot assuaged fears about the non-availability of the second dose of the vaccine, saying the doses have been set aside and that no one who took the first dose would miss out on the second dose or be excluded.

On his part, Sen. Aduda who hailed the FCT Administration for its strict enforcement of all non-pharmaceutical interventions said he decided to take the vaccine publicly in order to inspire confidence in his constituents.

“I could have stayed in my room and taken this or gone to a centre to take it quietly but I am doing this publicly to inspire confidence and to ask my constituents to follow suit. There is no harm in taking the vaccine.

“We are doing this to convince our supporters and followers that this vaccine is safe and that they should come out and take it”, he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

