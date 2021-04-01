COVID-19: Abia, Taraba, have lowest vaccinated population in Nigeria — NPHCDA

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says the states of Abia and Taraba have the lowest number of vaccinated people so far in the country.

According to it, no fewer than 800,000 people have been vaccinated in Nigeria.

The NPHCDA made the disclosure on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

Reports have it that Nigeria kicked off vaccination on March 5, 2021. The country commenced vaccination with healthcare workers who are mostly at risk of the infections being the first responders.

The NPHCDA said, “As of Thursday evening, 818,865 eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated.

“The states with the lowest number of vaccinated people are Abia with 1,874 and Taraba with 2,760 people vaccinated so far.”

The NPHCDA said that Lagos State had vaccinated 152,261 people, making it the highest in the country.

It noted that it was followed by Ogun with 51,608, Kaduna – 49, 759, Kano-39,818, Katsina- 38,476 and Bauchi- 34,795 persons.

The agency stated that the proportion of eligible people vaccinated in the country was 40.7 per cent as of April 1.

The agency, however, said the nation plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

NAN recalls that the COVID-19 vaccination has commenced in all states across the country except for Kogi, which is yet to receive doses for the vaccines.

Kogi, which has reported only five cases since the onset of the pandemic was not supplied with doses of the vaccines due to a lack of storage facility.

The country received over 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines through COVAX, an UN-backed effort, that promises access to vaccines for up to 20 per cent of the participating countries population

The country also received another 300,000 doses of the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from telecom giant, MTN, as part of the latter’s contribution to Africa.

