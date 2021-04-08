COSEG honours Odumakin’s widow

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The leadership of the Coalition of Odua Self determination Group, COSEG, on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to the late publicity secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin , describing him as a selfless activist who gave his best to humanity.

Speaking at the Lagos resident of late Odumakin, chairman of the group, Comrade Dayo Ogunlana noted that the vacuum created by the exit of Odumakin will be difficult to fill.

In his words”The deceased was a selfless leader who was passionate about the development of Yoruba race and this nation as a whole. He was a patriotic Nigerian and who used all lawful means to advocate for good governance. He was always speaking truth to power. He was a great Yoruba son, whose place will be difficult to fill. We have come to admonish our sister to take solace in the fact that our brother lived a life worth emulating. ”

In her reaction, Odumakin’s widow, Dr Joe Odumakin thanked the group for their visit, saying such a visit has been boosting her spirit and that truly her husband was selfless to a fault. She stated that the only thing to be done to the memory of her husband is to continue to agitate for a better society.

He disclosed that the group will be carried along in the plans towards giving the deceased a befitting burial.

