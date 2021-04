Consumer preference for Chivita Ice Tea fueled by natural ingredients

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Traditionally, consumers buy beverages with a main focus on their taste, price, and convenience.

However, as consumption knowledge advances, consumers are paying more attention to the beneficial health value of their ready-to-drink beverages, particularly as it concerns the use of all-natural ingredients, nutritional value and artificial sweeteners.

In this vein, more consumers have started to turn to beverage options like Ice Tea to stay hydrated and provide valuable vitamins required by the body. Chivita Ice Tea contains antioxidants. Antioxidants have been known to fight free radicals in the body, reduce stress and aid mental rejuvenation. However, in order to maximize the benefits of ice tea, it is advised to opt for trusted brands that are made from natural tea extracts without any added preservatives. As such, a cross section of consumers interviewed have expressed their preference for the tea. The brand has continued to appeal to consumers with its unique intrinsic product benefits of all-natural ingredients, source of Vitamin C, and its superior taste with no artificial sweeteners.

Chikodi Okonkwo, a nurse, said that after a sweltering hot day, her beverage preference for hydration and rejuvenation is Chivita Ice Tea.

Rasheed Olukoya, a civil servant, said, “Ice tea consumers like myself are becoming more savvy and adventurous, putting a premium on quality and health consideration in addition to great taste.

Marketing Director, Chi Ltd, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, “the positive feedback provides added motivation for the company to continue to innovate to meet consumers’ needs at all points in time.

“We are excited with the feedback from consumers on Chivita Ice Tea and will continue to ensure that their favourite Ice Tea meets their expectations for a healthier, delightful and natural great-tasting beverage.”

