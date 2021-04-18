Construction of collector drain: Lagos to shut Opebi Road for 2 consecutive weekends

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to partially close Opebi Road for the next stage of construction of the collector drain that will deflood the corridor for two weekends.

The construction is expected to commence from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 of April and Friday, April 30, to Sunday, May 2, 2021.

In a statement by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the next phase which has been indicated as the final stage by the contractor would require the introduction of Box Culvert across Opebi road by Chrisland School.

He explained that the first half of the culvert will commence next Friday night, 23 and be completed on Sunday 25th of April, while the second and final half of the culvert will start on Friday, April 30, and finish on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The commissioner, also disclosed that the lane under construction will be barred from vehicular movement as a counter-flow would be created on the other lane to allow vehicles to access their desired destinations.

Oladeinde further assured that traffic management personnel will be on the ground to manage movement during the period while seeking the cooperation of motorists to minimize inconveniences during the course of the construction.

“The state government once again appeal to the motoring public to obey all traffic laws and employ patience and calm in their use of the road during and beyond construction durations,” the commissioner pleaded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

