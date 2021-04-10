Breaking News
Congress: Melaye chairs PDP screening committee for Southwest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Sen. Dino Melaye as its Screening Committee Chairman for the South-West zonal executive congress.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.) in Abuja on Friday.

Akobundu said that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) also approved the nomination of Mrs Emilia Ezude as Secretary to the committee.

He listed other members of the committee to include:  Sen. Shetimma Laah, Mr Ekeleme Ikieje and Egede Isreal.

Akobundu said that the committee’s mandate was to screen all aspirants for the zonal executive committee positions.

The screening exercise, according to him, is scheduled for Saturday April 10 at Osogbo, Osun.

