Comrade Yinka Odumakin was a star of our post independence generation

By Prince Jadesola Faloye

I mourned him as an irreplaceable loss to Yorubas and Nigerians as a whole, but got over my grief by acknowledging that he will take on a larger role after life to become the much needed role model of a conscious and conscientious citizen. One that can forever impact on our collective consciousness and raise our collective intelligence that without quest for political office and materialism, you can make change happen and leave an indelible mark.

From Unife student unionism and Marxism, to Nadeco, working with Tinubu, Buhari and all other significant political stakeholders, he built networks and bridges across the Niger. He was the great Unifier.

He understood that the key to breaking the Northern hegemony was by uniting the South and Middlebelt peoples politically with restructuring and sociopolitical justice. This tied with my work to culturally unite the South and Middlebelt as an Original African civilization as opposed to the Northern Afroasiatic civilization.

It was through Chief Olu Falae and Dr Kunle Olajide, I made arrangements to interview him for The Blackworld Documentary. My first impression was that he was a bit offish, but I soon realized that like myself, it was his speech impairment that made him sound abrupt. He also initially thought it was just another shallow interview, but as the interview went on I could see he was pleasantly surprised. After the interview, he really warmed up and said he loved the questions. This was how we became acquainted and he spread the documentary, most importantly to the Ooni of Ife.

We sat down and deliberated where to go from there and decided to organize the Conference of African Origins, with the backing of Afenifere, Yoruba Summit Group and Ooni of Ife. He was a top notch organizer and I appreciate learning a few tricks of organizing and networking from the master.

We went on to do other things, knowing that the key was enlightening people and raising our collective intelligence of our political and cultural interests. African Sociocultural Harmony and Enlightenment (ASHE) Foundation was also born as a Sociocultural thinktank to complement his South and Middlebelt sociopolitical vision.

Despite being aware of his failing health over the last year, it was a rude shock that he could depart at such a time. How could death steal such a good person? I cried for days, especially since we shared seven Whatsapp forums where condolences kept pouring in. I cried myself until my health gave way, and with my family asking why was I so grief-stricken, I couldn’t but self analyze myself why I cried more than the death of past loved family members.

I realized that the death of dreams and shared experiences could be as painful if not more than death of love. Yinka made our collective dreams more visual to actualize.

Therefore, I realized that Yinka had done his work. If you can visualize, you can actualize, so it is a must that we left behind must actualize his vision of political and cultural Justice. Therefore Yinka is not dead until the vision is dead. And since the vision will not die under our watch, Yinka will not die but evolve into a higher global consciousness of Justice for all.

So we must get up and March on, not in grief but with appreciation that the universe gave us a role model, the shining light of Comrade Yinka Odumakin for restructuring towards Justice for all.

