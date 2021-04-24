Communal Dispute: Izuagbe calls for release of detained community leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the continuous detention of some community leaders of Uzanu community by the Edo State Police Command (29 Days), after they willingly went for a meeting of reconciliation over boundary dispute between Igiode and Uzanu, called by Edo State government, a community leader in Edo State, High Chief Kennedy Izuagbe has appealed for their release.

The appeal is sequel to an invitation letter dated April 22, 2021, sent to Chief Izuagbe by the office of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Phillip Shuaibu, copying the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, for a meeting in Benin.

While noting that the matter of the boundary dispute was already in court seeking judicial resolution, Izuagbe pointed out that it was at a similar meeting between Uzanu and Igiode Communities leaders called by the State government that Uzanu community leaders were arrested and are being detained.

He disclosed that before the dispute brewed to the present level, the people of Igiode and Uzanu who are brothers and sisters had lived peacefully for years with the boundary issue settled and gazetted, adding that judicial processes should be allowed to adjudicate on the matter.

“Without prejudice to the matter in court, I strongly appeal that directives be given to the State Commissioner of Police to release the representatives of the Uzanu community similar to the initial directives given to him to detain them at the close of the last meeting. These old and unsuspecting elders, fathers, and grandfathers have been in detention for 29 Days” Chief Izuagbe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

