Comedian Brojays joins My BTC Nigeria

My BTC Nigeria has announced the addition of a delightsome fellow in the person of Mr. James Eifediyi Osamhengbe, popularly known as comedian Brojays to the ever-growing reputable family. Another feature was unlocked as My BTC Nigeria intends to serve customers in the farther and wider region of Nigeria specifically Benin City and its environs.

James Eifediyi aka Brojays is a Graduate of Civil Engineering at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, and currently resides in Benin city, Edo state. From his childhood he had loved acting, so he decided to forge a career for himself in acting, starting with the Church Drama unit at a tender age.

Asides from acting, he is known to be talented in several things. In his first year in Ambrose Alli University, he created a Blog (AAUEDU BLOG), the blog grew to become one of the biggest social platforms on campus and with the platform they hosted many shows on-campus with the collaboration of the SUG, these shows include two seasons of AAU GOT TALENT, in 2019 he started making content on Instagram and it’s been a beautiful journey so far.

“The world as we know is becoming fully digital in all aspects, and this includes currencies, In the past, all currencies were physical cash but now we have Cryptocurrencies and these Cryptocurrencies are taking over the trade market very fast, it is a great opportunity to be part of a Crypto family, and with the creativity of our team, the goal is to make inspirational, entertaining, and creative contents for the Brand” – Comedian Brojays

My BTC Nigeria is extremely devoted and committed to serving diligently and relentlessly, as the favorite online cryptocurrency exchanger. My BTC offers the best of rates for Bitcoin and Giftcards, and looks forward to bringing more customers on board.

