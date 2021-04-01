Coalition of Christians and Muslim set to host Fulani National Peace Summit

Kindly Share This Story:

…to review Herdsmen crisis with farmers, communities

With the ongoing marginalisation, killings, crisis and religiously driven unrest facing Nigeria, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alh. Dr. Bello Abdullah Bodego has met with the Senior Pastor, Yoke Breakers Prophetic Ministry, Abuja, Most Reverend Amb. Ugokwe Prince, ahead of the Fulani National Peace Summit holding soon in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a release to the media, it stated that the forthcoming Fulani National Peace Summit will be handled by Ugokwe Prince and Abdullah Bodego alongside other religious leaders and stakeholders of National unity in Nigeria.

It also stated that the outcome of the conference held today, was in view of deliberations on the national benefits of the summit, which is also powered by ‘Much Love Foundation’ to be attended by Christian faithful, Fulani empire and the general public.

Among the outline of the proposed summit includes the “Genuine Patriotic Nigerians Award” (GPNA). It will be in recognition of peace crusaders in the country that have played significant roles to keep Nigeria united.

However, the two organising personalities have made significant impacts to ensure sustainable peace for development in Nigeria that includes commitment by the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alh. Dr. Bello Abdullah Bodego in stopping the killings by bandits and herdsmen across Nigeria.

On the other hand, Reverend Ugokwe is optimistic that the summit will go a long way to support farmers and herders and to forestall peace among them.

The release also stated that the key objective of summit is geared at enlightening the Fulani ethnic communities, providing supports for herders who are marginalized, creating a platform to educate them on the benefits of peacekeeping and reconciliation.

It is also a platform for herders to explain their challenges, as well as ensure an interactive ambience for peace and conflict resolutions between the Fulani ethnic communities and other tribes across Nigeria.

