Civil Unrest: Set up peace, reconciliation committee, MURIC urges FG

On 6:34 pmIn Newsby
MURIC calls for dialogue over tribal clashes 
Prof. ishaq Akintola

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AN Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, on Friday, urged the Federal Government to set up a peace and reconciliation committee at the national level.
MURIC, in a statement by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said the committee would help to mediate and coordinate the resolution of the several crises facing the country.

The group also called for the immediate disbandment of the Bishop Matthew Kukah National Peace Committee, adding that it was unfortunate that the body would remain silent while the nation battled many an internal strife and civil unrest.
“Recent events show that Nigeria needs a truly national peace and reconciliation committee. We need credible patriots to intervene in the Jukun-Tiv crisis, the herdsmen-farmers saga, the anti-Fulani sentiments, etc. The committee will consist of men and women from all walks of life and from the six geopolitical zones of the country.
“The loud silence of the Kukah committee amidst several crises facing Nigeria have confirmed the fear that it has gone moribund.
“We therefore call on the Federal Government to immediately constitute a truly national peace and reconciliation committee to supplant the Kukah committee,” Akintola said.

