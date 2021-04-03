Civil Society community mourns Odumakin

Kindly Share This Story:

…vows to continue his struggle for true federalism, restructuring

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Nigerian Civil Society Community has been thrown into mourning over the death of Spokesman of the Pan-Yoruba Group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin.

CSOs while expressing shock over Odumakin’s death while speaking with Sunday Vanguard vowed to continue his beliefs and struggle for a better Nigeria on various issues he spent time speaking about including true federalism, restructuring and justice.

It’s shocking, we’re sad-CN

The Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, said, “It is very shocking, Egbon Yinka Odumakin, is somebody I call and spoke often with on all the issues in the country. Egbon (Odumakin) was a unifier, very principled and disciplined.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the family, friends, allies and colleagues of activist, Yinka Odumakin who died today after a brief illness.

“We have lost a fierce advocate and a stalwart of progressive causes. Yinka Odumakin was indeed an icon of hope to many young defenders and he was as well, a distinguished leader in Nigeria’s civil rights movement.

“It will be extremely hard to fill the vacuum he left behind in the civil rights movement in Nigeria but his death is a clarion call to all of us at concerned Nigerians to keep fighting for a better Nigeria and a country that works for all irrespective of gender, religion or ethnic affiliation.

“This is somebody you could predict his stand on every issue, whether it be federalism, restructuring, whatever the issues are , you can tell that Egbon can never shift ground. These are principled people, comrade who have served, fight so much for the country for the well-being and unity of the country.

“Egbon will be greatly missed. I mourn and I pray for my big sister, Dr Joe Odumakin, for God to comfort and console her because I am very close to the family.

“I am optimistic that all the people who believe in Nigeria are completely devastated by this news. The only consolation for me is death is the eventually outcome of everyone. I am heartbroken but in all things we give thanks and glory to God.

“The government should take a leaf from all his criticisms just like Egbon Yinka Odumakin says, “Activists are not mad people and don’t criticize for criticism sake but are just criticizing because something is wrong, and what they want is to be corrected; government should make corrections.

“The country is not working,Egbon Yinka Odumakin has constantly said restructuring is the only way to go. If this system we are trying is not working then allow the federating units to run at their pace, develop themselves, and let us do restructuring so the country can work. The goal is to ensure the country works. So if we continue playing the same script and the country is not working, the country is not benefiting.

“For the activists who are either coming up or current activists, the big lesson here is we all need to stand for something. We should not be saying one thing today and tomorrow we are saying another.”

We can’t have another like Yinka Odumakin- CDNDC

The Converner, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution, CDNDC, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, said, “It is obvious that we need to ensure that citizens’ democratic demand on restructuring and making Nigeria is work is given attention by our government.”

“Words cannot express my grief and the sad feeling of losing our own inimitable Yinka Odumakin to the cold hand of death at a time that the Yoruba nation intensely craves for his courage in moving the conversation for restructuring to the actionable stage.

“We cannot have another like Yinka Odumakin; he was a fighter, a fearless actor and an exceptional comrade who fought for the common good of the common people in Nigeria; a lot will be said about him, but it is now our duty to get the restructuring of Nigeria done so that history can properly reckon with his legacies.”

Odumakin’s death, rude shock to us-HOMEF

The Director, Health for Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, Rev Nnimmo Bassey, said, “The news of the passing of Yinka Odumakin came as a rude shock. He was a forthright and astute activist politician who spoke his mind and was clear on issues of national interest.

“It is sad that he has passed at a time when more like him are needed in Nigeria. One can only hope that he raised some younger folks who will step in line with his thinking and practice.

READ ALSO:

“Condolences to his wife, Dr Joe Odumakin, his children and to all lovers of truth, liberty and justice in Nigeria.

“His passing confirms the maxim that it isn’t how long one lives, but how well and what impact we made in the lives of others and society generally. As the song writer said, ‘We will only be remembered for what we have done’. History will be kind to Yinka Odumakin. Like him or not, he was an outstanding Nigerian. We will miss him.

“It is time for government to accept that we cannot continue to avoid restructuring and having true federalism. The current distorted system could be tolerated under military dictatorship. It is untenable today and will be tomorrow.

“This nation requires a radical rebooting and those are two interwoven pathways that urgently need to be taken. To do otherwise is not only shortsighted but dangerous.”

It’s a tragic loss to Nigeria-Global Rights

The Country Director, Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Bayeiwa, said, “It is a tragic loss for Nigeria and not the South West. It underscores the fact that Covid is real and we still need to be cautious. My sincere condolence to his family.

“Yinka Odumakin lived his life and convictions with a deep sense of urgency and conviction. He believed in the greater good, and fearlessly fought for an orderly society.

“He has played his part in installing democracy in Nigeria. His struggle to promote true federalism and equity in Nigeria stands him out.The future is up to the living. I hope other activists will emulate his legacy and take it a step further to ensure democracy thrives in Nigeria. May God rest his soul.”

He spent his time on ensuring Nigeria achieve good governance-CISLAC

The Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, said, “He spent some time making his contribution for a better and good governance particularly in the area of structuring and self determination for a Yoruba nation aspirations. He will be greatly missed as one of the strong voices in Nigeria.

“It is obvious that we need to ensure that citizens’ democratic demand on restructuring and making Nigeria to work is giving attention by our government.”

Kindly Share This Story: