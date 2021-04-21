Citizens’ Gavel to honour 5 Police officers for outstanding service

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In a bid to encourage and ensure that Nigerian Police officers keep up the good work within the force, a not-for-profit and human rights organization, Citizens’ Gavel has introduced an award, Askari Wey Correct Awards to recognize the outstanding officers.

The award, is an initiative that seeks to motivate officers who have shown exemplary behaviour in the line of duty, while also believing that the same recognition will spur other officers to exemplify good behaviour in furtherance of their public duty, regardless of location knowing that citizens are watching.

The Askari Wey Correct Awards is a citizens led approach championed by Citizens’ Gavel and achieved through a public nomination and fact-finding background check.

Officers who have exhibited professional conduct worthy of praise and recognition in the eyes of the public are thereafter rewarded along with an excellence award.

To bring the initiative to fruition, Gavel said it has selected five outstanding officers as winners of its maiden “Askari Wey Correct” Awards following a unanimous approval from the public.

They are: CSP Julius Adedeji; a staff officer in the office of the IGP; DSP Iheanachor Ifeanyi Omuta; assigned to the Force Intelligence Response Team, Lagos State; ACP Markus Ishaku Bashiran; Head of the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force; ASP Saviour Bassey; a finance officer in the office of the IGP.

A statement by the Communications Associate, Citizens’ Gavel, Taiwo Makanjuola, ‘‘these are officers who have consistently shown kindness to citizens, put their lives on the line and have upheld the oaths of their profession with utmost diligence.’’

Makanjuola said the organization aims at protecting fundamental human rights and providing legal assistance for indigent persons and has played a major role in reducing police brutality in Nigeria through advocacy like EndSARS and the passage of the new Police Act.

‘‘ Much too often, innocent citizens striving to make ends meet are accosted daily by rogue police officers who commit different human rights violations.

‘‘However, amidst these recalcitrant officers are the “good guys”; patriotic officers who have consistently shown kindness to citizens, put their lives on the line, and have upheld the oaths of their profession with discipline and utmost diligence,’’ she said.

The “Askari Wey Correct” is an initiative that seeks to give due recognition/excellence awards to patriotic police officers who have upheld the oaths of their profession while at the same time shaming the bad and ugly.

Citizens’ Gavel is an organization aimed at increasing the pace of justice delivery through technology, citizens’ engagement, and access to justice. Our organization has played a major role in reducing police brutality in Nigeria through advocacy.

