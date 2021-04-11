Churchill, Maduka, Ibeto, others at commissioning of road project in Anaocha, Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

Renowned philanthropist and Chairman, Big Church Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill was a special guest among other notable personalities in Anambra State as a recently constructed 11kilometers rural road project in Adazi Ani community, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state by Chief Chinese Benson Madubuko (Ezeani Chinechendo) was commissioned. Renowned philanthropist and Chairman, Big Church Group, Dr. Olakunle Churchill was a special guest among other notable personalities in Anambra State as a recently constructed 11kilometers rural road project in Adazi Ani community, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra state by Chief Chinese Benson Madubuko (Ezeani Chinechendo) was commissioned.

Chief Madubuko, an illustrious son of the community constructed the 11 Kilometer road as a way alleviating the rural community’s mobility challenge to attract development to the place.

According to him, it is a personal effort to help government channel their energy in other infrastructures that the community needs.

The Ceremony also witnessed the presence of some influential personalities from Anambra State. They include Chief Clestus Ibeto, (Omekannia); Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, (Ebubechukwuzo); Senator Uche Ekwunife; Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo.

Others are His Royal Highness, Igwe Robert N. Nwankwo, the Igwe Adazi-Ani who led the traditional rites before commissioning and Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Alexandra Ibezi, who also prayed and bless the project.

Perhaps, the cynosure at the creme of personalities was Dr. Godwin Maduka, a PDP Governorship hopeful in the Anambra State Governorship election coming up in November, 2021.

Dr. Olakunle Churchill, was in Anambra State for a courtesy visit to Dr. Godwin Maduka.

The philanthropist who hailed Ezeani Chinechendo for contributing such a sustainable project in a chat with newsmen, use the moment to encourage other leaders and successful persons from the State to emulate the steps of Chief Ezeani Chinechendo.

“It is most laudable thing to do by engaging in a proactive development projects that target at making life easier and better for people especially for people living in the rural community of Anambra state and across other states in Nigeria,” Churchill said.

Kindly Share This Story: