Christian widows, Sokoto, Zamfara IDPs, get foodstuffs from  Zakzaky

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The detained leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has distributed foodstuffs worth millions of Naira to the Zamfara and Sokoto States Internally displaced persons, IDPs, and Christian widows in Kaduna.

The food items, which included bags of rice, millet and sugar were distributed on his behalf by his son, Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky.

Muhammad Ibraheem Zakzaky said in Kaduna that his father instructed the distribution of the items to assist needy Nigerians, especially IDPs who left their villages for fear of being kidnapped or killed by the bandits.

He said this time the food items would reach the IDPs in Sokoto and Zamfara States, who were in various Camps in their respective states and Christian widows in Southern Kaduna who lost their husbands due to insecurity.

Thousands of IDPs in the states benefited from this distribution. The Christian widows in Southern Kaduna benefited from this kind gesture.

Representative of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in Sokoto, Sheikh Sidi Munir said the choice of Sokoto and Zamfara IDPs was made by Zakzaky to assist the IDPs who left their villages due to fear of attack from the bandits.

Sidi said that those displaced from their ancestral homes were victims of insurgency attack from the North West.

While inaugurating the disbursement of the items, Sheikh Sidi Munir said thousands of people will benefit from the Program.

Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto, called on the Federal Government to unconditionally release the leader of the sect for proper medical attention. He said “In the aftermath of Zaria genocide executed by the Nigerian government in December 2015 ,we have been calling on all citizens to uphold the dictum that injustice to one is injustice to all.”

Some of the beneficiaries thanked Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky for his kind gesture.

According to Malam Kabiru Shehu, one of the IDPs, “now we are really happy to receive the foodstuffs because we really need food. The IDPs also need to eat especially during this month of Ramadan. We don’t have work, we are not in our villages, we don’t have anything. We want to thank the Sheikh for this kind gesture and we call on others to emulate the Sheikh and help us.”

During the distribution of the foodstuffs to the widows and widowers at the Pastor Yuhana Buru Centre in Kaduna, the widows prayed for Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and thanked him for the considering them in Ramadan.

