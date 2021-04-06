China weakens democracy in Hong Kong’s elections; semi-autonomous status ceases to exist

Kindly Share This Story:

It has not been even one year Hong Kong saw the imposition of the National Security which effectively curtailed protest and freedom of speech, Beijing has come up with another move that would wipe out whatever traces of democracy remained in the cosmopolitan city. The new law aims to allow only “patriots” to run for political positions in Hong Kong, which necessarily means pro-democracy people would be barred from fighting elections.

These are clear signs of Beijing encroaching upon the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong and stripping it of the rights such as freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, which do not exist in mainland China. Hong Kong was assured to have these rights until 2047 under Basic Law after the once British territory was handed over to China in 1997. However, Beijing has been diluting the Basis Law—mini-constitution of Hong Kong— systematically to integrate it with the mainland.

On March 11, China’s Parliament, known as the National People’s Congress (NPC), passed a resolution seeking to make changes in Hong Kong’s electoral system with 2,895 votes in favour, none against, and just one abstention. On March 30, the standing committee of NPC passed a new ‘patriot’ law, which would enable the government in Beijing to choose lawmakers in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Chinese President Xi Jinping also signed presidential orders to promulgate the amended annexes. The new law amends Annex I and Annex II to the HKSAR Basic Law, which brings changes in selection of Chief Executive of Hong Kong as well as manipulates formation of the HKSAR Legislative Council and its voting procedures.

The major impact would be on the direct participation of people of Hong Kong in politics and governance of their city. The new law has increased the overall seats to 90 Hong Kong’s parliament, the Legislative Council (LegCo), from earlier 70. However, the number of directly elected representatives has reduced from 35 to 20. In Hong Kong, Election Committee nominates candidates to LegCo, which has now made more pro-Beijing by increasing its strength from 1,200 to 1,500. Also, China has decided to remove district councillors– who are directly elected by the public — from the election committee, and they would be replaced by people appointed by Chinese government.

Tam Yiu-Chung, a member of the Standing Committee of the NPC, said: “Excluding district councilors from the Election Committee is in line with Article 97 of the Basic Law to enable ‘de-politicization of the district councils, making them return to their original purpose of serving communities rather than becoming anti-China rioters’ platforms for paralyzing the government and damaging ‘one country, two systems.”This move is to tighten its control on the people of Hong Kong and clip the wings of pro-democracy voices as district councilors’ elections were dominated by the post 2019- protests. The National Security Law anyway has provisions to punish pro-democracy demonstrators. However, the new “patriot” law tests loyalty toward Beijing from all levels of power.

Now, angry reactions are surfacing against China’s decision to curtain democratic rights in Hong Kong. Long Yin, a Hong Konger, expressed his anger on Twitter, saying now Hong Kong will no longer have any fair elections and most of the candidates would be selected who are Beijing loyalists. “The number of directly elected seats fall from 41 (>50%) to 20 (22%). When the #CCP loyalists in the pan-establishment camp cannot win the elections in #Hong Kong, they just change the rules until they can be the majority”, he tweeted.

Beijing has further ensured that the decisions taken by screening committees to accept or rejects one’s nomination to Election Committee would not be opened to judicial review. This means electoral process would not be subjected to any review in case of malpractices, corruption or arbitrary decisions. Lo Kin-Hei, chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, said the manipulations in Hong Kong’s electoral setup was a major setback for the city’s democratic values. He said the legislature changes had reduced scope for democratic groups to participate in political deliberation significantly.

The western countries have been protesting against the series of anti-democracy measures being taken by Beijing, and the US has even sanctioned some Chinese officials for making changes in Hong Kong’s election setup. China too has warned of retaliatory measures, thus conveying the world of its intention of going ahead with crackdowns in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet despite of allegations of gross human rights violations.

