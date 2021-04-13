Chidoka takes unlocking Naija conversation to Osun State

Kindly Share This Story:

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka has taken his novel unlocking Naija conversation to Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Chidoka continued his engagement with youths and Nigerians in general in a lunch/hangout in the Osun State capital.

It would be recalled that on 7th December, 2020 Chief Chidoka took the Unlock Naija conversation to Enugu State, where he played host to over three hundred youths who stormed the venue barely forty five minutes after the cerebral former Minister of Aviation announced his presence at the Emily restaurant in Enugu State.

In his quest to Unlock Naija, Chidoka had in September 2020 taken the conversation to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and Onitsha, in Anambra State, where youths came out in their numbers to have a one on one with Chidoka.

The lunch gave the young people opportunity to express their fears and increasing worry about the state of the nation.

Chidoka assured them that nation-building is work in progress and can be realized if we don’t give in to cynicism, but work towards a nation where no man is oppressed.

Some of the youths who spoke with journalists after participating in the Unlock Naija conversation said that their encounter with the former Aviation Minister was a watershed.

They paid glowing tribute to Chief Osita Chidoka who they described as a detribalized Nigerian who is passionately committed to making the country work again.

