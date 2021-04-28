Chibok girls abduction: Reps probe N500m rehabilitation fund, safe school initiative

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the 500 million naira school rebuilding projects under the Safe School Initiative programme set up in March 2015 in the aftermath of the abduction of 230 Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State.

This is coming 7 years after the foundation laying ceremony of the school was launched.

The resolution of the House followed the consideration of a motion titled “Need to Investigate the 500 million Naira Chibok School Rehabilitation Fund”, moved under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Satomi Ahmed representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State at Wednesday plenary.

Moving the motion, Ahmed recalled that the Federal Government under the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan announced a 500 million naira fund to rebuild the Government Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State

He said: “The then Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, launched the 500 million naira school rebuilding projects under the Safe School Initiative programme in March 2015 at the Chibok school.

“The school when rebuilt and fully rehabilitated was expected to have a state of the art library, a laboratory, a computer and ICT Centre, a sports arena and a clinic.

“Seven years after the foundation laying ceremony of the Safe School Initiative and announcement of a 500 Million Naira Fund by the government for the rehabilitation of the Chibok School, nothing has been done in the school and the school has remained closed”.

The lawmaker said there was a “need for a detail investigation of what happened to the 500 million naira Chibok School Rebuilding Fund and the Safe School Initiative.”

Adopting the motion after securing the voice vote of the majority of the members, the House gave the yet to be constituted ad-hoc committee 4 weeks within which to conclude to the House and report back to the House for further legislative action.

