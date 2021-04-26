Channels’ suspension: We’ll not watch media houses threatened by agencies, NGE fumes

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has condemned in strong terms the threat issued to Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, over an interview with the spokesperson of the proscribed Indigenes People of Biafra, IPOB, Emmanuel Powerful.

Powerful had featured on Channels programme “Politics Today” on Sunday April 25, 2021 , where he allegedly made inciting statements.

The NBC in the letter ordered the immediate suspension of the programme.

The Guild in a statement made available to Vanguard, affirmed that it would not stand by and watch media houses being threatened by regulatory agencies.

“The Guild will not stand by and watch media houses being threatened by regulatory agencies in the country.

Press freedom is threatened when media houses are made operate in an atmosphere of fear.

“The Guild stands with Channels and will go to any length to defend press freedom in the country.

“The body of editors believes that the NBC is guilty of double standards because stations that carried Sheik Gumi’s parley with terrorists in their camps, were not sanctioned by the commission.”

It also advised the broadcasting body to desist from issuing threats on trivial matters.

“The NBC should jettison the practice of issuing threats to broadcast stations over matters that could easily be dealt with through dialogue.

“Democracy will be meaningless in Nigeria if press freedom is eroded.”

