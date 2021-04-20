Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Chad’s President, Idriss Deby, is dead ― Army

On 12:12 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Boko Haram, Chad
Chadian President, Idriss Deby

Chad’s President, Idriss Deby Itno has been reported dead. The nation’s Army claimed he died of injuries suffered on frontline.

Deby, 68, was newly re-elected President of Chad for the sixth term and has been in power for three decades. He won the just concluded election with 79.3% of vote.

Deby seized power in an armed rebellion in 1990. He was regarded as one of the longest-serving African leaders.

The Army claimed he died Tuesday of injuries sustained while fighting rebels in the north of the country.

Deby had in March visited President Muhammadu Buhari for a bilateral meeting reportedly focused on sub-regional issues including security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!