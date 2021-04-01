CDC chair calls on residents to be community builders

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman Egbe-Idimu Community Development Committee, CDC, Alhaji Kazeem Rabiu, on Thursday, called on residents to be community builders, irrespective of their position or status.

Rabiu spoke to newsmen at the inauguration of the new executive for Idimu Community Development Area (CDA) at the oba’s palace, Idimu, Lagos.

Rabiu, who won the election unopposed as the Chairman of Idimu CDA, urged residents to ensure that they were involved in the activities of the community, saying that anyone could be a leader, but it was more important to be a community builder.

“One should make a conscious effort towards ensuring that one’s community is developing as it should. It is a conscious effort and it is important that we understand the importance.

“It is good to be a leader, but it is even better to be a community builder, we need to keep making positive impact, governance starts from seeing something that we should work on and make the changes.

“We as a community should always unite, when we have a united front, there is so much we can achieve together.

“We made history when we made our case and got 25 transformers. That goes to show how powerful we are as a community when we unite,” he said.

Asked if being the CDC and CDA chairman will not be too much of a task to take on, Rabiu said that the two offices were demanding, but with his executives, they make it less difficult.

“Honestly, I wanted one of my vice-chairmen to be chairman of the CDA, but the community insisted, and I really appreciate their confidence in my executive and that’s why I can’t fail them.

“The support of my community is key and that’s what has been my driving force and I hope that as a community, we will continue to grow in peace and love,’’ he said. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

