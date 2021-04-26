Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos unveils LACDRAFEST 2021 with ‘A Father’s Heart’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

CATHOLIC Archdiocese of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins has unveiled the third edition of archdiocesan Culture and Drama Festival, LACDRAFEST with the theme: ‘With a Father’s Heart.’

The Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu unveiling the festival at the Centre for Media Development, Ojota, Lagos said this year’s theme is in line with Pope Francis’ declaration of 2021 as the year of St. Joseph.

Explaining the rationale behind LACDRAFEST, Godonu explained that the festival was conceived primarily as a means of promoting the use of drama and culture as a tool for evangelism among the youths and members of the Catholic Actors and Entertainers Association of Nigeria, CAEAN from the various parishes in the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

He explained that this year’s edition of LACDRAFEST is scheduled to commence in the first week of May, with the regional competition, while the grand finale will be held at the Archdiocesan level in July.

The cleric who stood in for the Archbishop said the festival will showcase performances by representatives from the various parishes competing in four categories: Cultural Dance, Drama, Contemporary Singing and Comedy.

In his words: “It is hoped that the various expression in cultures and dramas of this year’s edition will enhance evangelization goals of the Archdiocese with more souls converted onto the Lord.”

Also speaking, LACDRAFEST Coordinator, Mr. Tony Agbugba, explained that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the regional event which will involve the various participating parishes in each region of the Archdiocese will be held online.

“It is required that participants upload six minutes videos of their entries on the Lagos Catholic Network (LCN) and on a dedicated YouTube channel. Parishes with the largest number of likes would emerge regional winners.

“They would, in turn, perform live at the grand finale in July, 2021. There are fantastic prizes to be won. To be part of this festival, potential participants are to access google play store to download Lagos Catholic Network App.”

