CAN warns against linking Yakowa’s death to Pantami

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has warned against linking the death of former Kaduna State governor Patrick Yakowa to Dr Isa Pantami.

The state Chairman, Rev. John Hayab, gave the warning in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Hayab was a former special adviser on Religious Affairs to late Yakowa.

“I have followed the unfolding saga and some allegations against the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami. “As someone very close to the late Yakowa, I call on all Nigerians to ignore the insinuations linking Pantami with Sir Yakowa’s death, endangering national peace.

“I call on security agencies to step in and tame the circulation of such dangerous documents. “We cannot afford to stock fire when we should be pouring more water,” Hayab said.

“However, I am alarmed by the dangerous turns of events, especially the issue linked with the release of some documents with doubtful authenticity linking the minister (Pantami) and the Muslim community with the death of Yakowa.

“The church and Yakowa’s family consider the allegation very serious with a possible adverse impact on peace and national security ” he cautioned.

Hayab expressed strong reservations and concerns about statements like the ones associated in the past by Pantami as circulated in audios and videos released on social media.

“Society’s discomforts and disagreements should, however, not be enough reasons for us to approve the circulation of phony and injurious statements against any perceived foe.

“However, we consider that the communique could be doctored.

“We are aware that in this age of technological advancements, we have to take any allegations with a pinch of salt until we are confident of the authenticity of the source.”

He said sensitive documents like the ones purported to be from the JNI meeting in Bauchi should be subjected to thorough security investigation and trials, not tools for social media warfare.

“The danger of making this a media issue, instead of a legal and security issue that it ought to be, is that we stand to lose the most important point, that of bringing to justice persons accused to have wronged the law.

“Accordingly, there is a need for circumspection and care so that we do not throw our communities into further chaos in the rush to hang one man.

“At a time of strained relationships between neighbours, what we need are mediatory interventions and peace building, rather than adding fuel to the raging fire.

“To be sure, when Sir Yakowa died in an air crash there was no inquiry to determine the cause of his death, aside from the immediate and likely technical fault leading to the helicopter crash.

“We, the Christian community and indeed his immediate family acknowledged the tragedy, submitting to the will of God Almighty.

“For that purpose, there is no point, now or later, to open up what will not bring back our leader and father but rather open up old wounds in a very controversial manner,” he said.

He therefore advised those with an axe to grind with Pantami to do so within their limits.

He said “as a Church leader, I chose to speak because of my deep belief that justice is natural and we shall live to account before our Lord.

“Besides, if we support unverified allegations against someone today because we loathe the person, the monster could be deployed against us or someone we cherish tomorrow”.

Hayab further advised those who feel they have information to help the security agencies investigate whatever crimes against groups or individuals should do so within the provided window, without exacerbating the tension of formulating tales in the public space.

(NAN)

