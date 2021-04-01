Calebella introduces new way for realtors to earn better

Kindly Share This Story:

Calebella Integritas Project Limited, a property development, and management company has launched its Achieve 1.0 conference, providing an opportunity for realtors to expand their income and earn better.

The conference which held on Wednesday 31st March in Lagos in line with COVID-19 protocols saw in both physical and virtual attendance hundreds of realtors, including real estate industry experts who spoke about the different opportunities in the industry and how to generate even more streams of income in the Nigerian economy.

Speaking about the possibilities that exist in the real estate market and why the conference is important at a time like this, Arc. Oladipo Odunola, MD/CEO of the organisation references the dwindling case of unemployment in Nigeria and the rise in fraudulent activities stemmed from a place of increased poverty.

He said, “According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistic’s recent report, through the three months leading to December 2020, the unemployment rate rose to 33% from 27.1% in the previous quarter. We cannot now say, after Q1 2021, that the employment rate has reduced. As a result of this, we have seen rising cases of crimes and fraudulent activities because people need to survive.

“We have therefore introduced this Achieve 1.0 conference, to show more people how exactly to survive the economy by increasing their streams of income. We have also used the opportunity to introduce a standard mode of payment for construction referral and marketing. We believe that if more people get involved in real estate, they will lift themselves from poverty and even their friends and families as well.”

Odunola noted that Earn Big With Achieve 1.0 is the first of its kind in the industry, adding that Calebella is also creating a chance for realtors to earn more alongside the opportunity to acquire more knowledge about real estates.

He said: “We are offering the public an opportunity to expand their earnings through real estates. Before now, the common way to earn used to be through land sales and commissions through referrals but we are now extending that in such a way that when you refer anyone to our company either for construction or other services, we get to pay you for that, leading to expansion of your earning. We also like to provide knowledge on all the stages involved in land acquisition to construction so as to stem the tide of buildings collapsing.

“Anybody can be a realtor from someone who has flare for marketing to a banker or any other profession. Our doors are open to people seeking to collaborate with us.

“The offer is basically referring and getting a referral commission including bonuses calculated based on performance. For instance, if the realtor is able to meet with the set target for the given quarter, they attract an all-expense paid trip to Dubai or South Africa or even a car and other gift items.”

In the same vein, the Chief Operating Officer of Calebella, Engr. Oluwagbemigun Oluwakayode Adebanjo noted that Achieve 1.0 serves as a paradigm shift from the old order of what is obtainable in the industry.

Adebanjo said: “We are trying to sensitise the real estate owners, the realtors and enthusiasts. People just want to acquire a parcel of land without understanding what it entails. There is the need to fully understand the benefit side of any investment bordering on the factors affecting the return on investment. There is the need for a company like Calebella to be in the picture from the point of acquisition. Construction cost is actually the highest and the biggest part of your investment.

“We assist realtors to understand the intricacies involved and appraisals. Appraising a real estate investment stems from the fact that you are trying to understand the land value and acceptability in the market which we always call the best use of land. It helps the realtors understand acquisition of lands; and investors the nature of the investment. Also telling the real estates owners where they are putting their money.

“We are also looking at legalising commissions because like years ago when a person helps someone to buy a car and goes behind to ask what’s in it for him, if you refer someone to Calebella, you will be entitled to the information on the contract sum and what you are getting as commission.

“As our name implies, we stand for integrity through the service we are going to provide and going ahead to fulfil that promise. We pride as a one-stop centre where we virtually provide services for every aspect from land acquisition to construction. We provide everything in one package.”

Calebella Integritas Project Limited incorporated in 2010 is based in Lagos & Ogun States, Nigeria and Essex, United Kingdom. The company offers Architectural, Building Construction, and Electrical services, Complete Consultancy to corporate and individual clients including top real estate companies across the country.

