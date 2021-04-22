Build Home & Gardens Awards names Omar Gardens best garden services provider in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

The award represents Omar Gardens’ recognition as an exemplary company in Nigeria’s horticulture industry. Lagos, Nigeria, April 21, 2021 – Omar Gardens, a landscaping, and horticulture company based out of Lagos Nigeria, has been awarded the title of ‘Best Garden Services Provider 2021’ in Nigeria by Build Magazine’s Home & Garden Awards.

The Build Home & Garden Awards were launched to acknowledge the everyday experts and specialists that work tirelessly to create spaces, both indoors and outdoors, that everyone loves to spend time in. With the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and several worldwide lockdowns, these spaces have become more appreciated than ever before.

Omar Gardens, which has spent the last 30 years offering gardening services in Nigeria, is thrilled to be recognised. The company’s Managing Director and Co-founder, Mimi Ade-Odiachi said, “We are deeply committed to offering our clients the best possible service. We put great effort into the design process and strive to implement our designs to the highest standard and in the timeliest fashion. We were really pleased to win the award. 2020 had been a challenging year and it just showed us that people are watching.”

The award process was extensive and gruelling, driven completely by merit, awardees must demonstrate their expertise within a given field as well as their dedication to client service and satisfaction, and an on-going commitment to excellence and innovation. After being nominated for the award, seemingly out of the blue, Omar Gardens was asked to submit designs that they’d done and implementation reports on recent projects before they were awarded Best Garden Services Provider in Nigeria.

The Coordinator of the Build Awards praised the winners of this year’s edition of the programme saying, “While it has been a challenging twelve months – to put it lightly – success has still defined the construction and design industries. With that in mind, I offer my sincere congratulations to all of our esteemed winners who were acknowledged in our 2021 programme.”

Omar Gardens’ work over the past three decades has solidified its place as a leader in the Nigerian Horticulture Industry. The company which was founded in 1990 has been behind several significant landmark garden projects across Nigeria including public spaces in Lagos. Some of its most well-renowned projects are the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Aba, Nigeria and the garden at the foot of the Adeniji Adele loop off the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

In addition to its already notable expertise in landscape design, Omar Gardens has launched a nursery, so that everyone can benefit from the company’s selection of plants. When showing buyers around Omar Gardens gives them the knowledge needed to take care of their purchases.

Omar Gardens plans to continue cornering its market in Nigeria and is exploring opportunities to expand to the rest of Africa, Europe, and America.

Vanguard News Nigeria

