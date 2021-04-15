Buhari should engage fmr Gov. Ambode to service ― Udeogaranya

Kindly Share This Story:

Former a presidential aspirant on the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019 and a 2023 Presidential Aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to engage former Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode to service.

According to him, no governor of Lagos State has done creditably well as Akinwumi Ambode on the needs of the twenty-first century.

Udeogaranya maintained that ” former governor Ambode governed Lagos State with Zikism spirit, the spirit of nationalism and catered for the needs of all Nigerians living and working in the crown colony of the Nigerian federation with broad nationalism.

“Ambode was the first governor of Lagos State to rehabilitate infrastructures in the Igbo, Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba, and all other Nigerian ethnic nationalities places of the domain in Lagos State. As governor, Ambode transformed his Epe ancestral home-road infrastructures to compete with Sugar Land of Texas, USA road infrastructures.

“He redeemed Nigerian image by transforming the Murtala Mohammed International Airport roads in Ikeja to the admiration of the entire world that visits Nigeria through Lagos Airport, a project abandoned by all former Lagos governors.

“Ambode remains a workaholic of the first order and a champion of Nigerian nationalism per excellence. Such a rare talent should not be left to disappear into oblivion due to mere political intricacies”.

Udeogaranya concluded that Ambode is needed to help salvage Nigeria from the quagmire that we are faced with as the Holy Book proclaimed, that the candle should be placed in a high position to give light to the entire house.

