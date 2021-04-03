Breaking News
Buhari mourns Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin

…Describes him as man of conviction

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere.

Odumakin was also spokesman to the then Gen Buhari in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, Saturday, recalled Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

President Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.

