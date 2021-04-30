Kindly Share This Story:

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commended the courage of Father Ejike Mbaka, for not only criticizing some policies of the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration but also moving against the latter’s reelection bid in the 2015 presidential poll.

Buhari, who spoke when he played host to the controversial Catholic priest and founder of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, at the Presidential Villa, described the pre-election exhortation of the priest, when he descended hard on the former president, as the best in his life.

A statement by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, said the president noted that the message was not only honest but also well delivered. President Buhari has “said that one of the best exhortations to the nation he has heard from the pulpit was the one made early this year by Father Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu.

“President Buhari expressed his appreciation of the Catholic priest’s exemplary courage, “the statement read. It quoted the president as saying:” “Thank you very much for what you have done and said. It brought you out to the whole country as a man of courage. It was honest and well delivered.

“It has gone into the records as one of the best concerns expressed from the pulpit, not because it favoured me and my party, the All Progressives Congress, but because it was good for the country.“ President Buhari reaffirmed his conviction that change will come to the country, “with a lot of hard work, despite the security and economic problems.”

He appealed for the continued understanding and patience of Nigerians. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was present at the president’s audience with Father Mbaka described the priest as a man “who stood for truth and propriety, and declared corruption unacceptable.” He added that the Buhari administration “is committed to truth and justice, and won’t encourage corruption in any way.”

Fr. Mbaka, who in the run-up to the 2015 presidential election, told his teeming followers that erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan would not be re-elected because of pervading corruption and insecurity in the land, said he was happy with the mission and methodology of the Buhari administration. He also wished the President a happy 73rd birthday.

