Buhari fires police chief in Holy Week of high drama

President Muhammadu Buhari showed red card to an inspector-general of police in an Easter week characterized by unpatriotic acts by Nigerians against their fatherland.

Buhari, who is currently taking a short rest in London, England, named Mr Usman Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police after firing, Mr Mohammed Adamu on April 6.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development occurred 28 days to the expiration of Adamu’s extended tenure.

Adamu’s tenure was extended by the president on Feb. 4 this year in what analysts described as a controversial tenure extension of a retiring police chief.

Baba was consequently, decorated by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Earlier on April 5, Buhari roundly condemned the deadly attack that took place at the Nigeria Police Headquarters and the Correctional Centre at Owerri in Imo, describing the development as acts of terror.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, however, lauded initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing extensive loss of lives during the invasion of the facilities.

On the same day, the presidency described as “ungodly, an attempt by Bishop Matthew Kukah to politicise the nation’s security challenges and the hijab saga in Kwara State in his 2021 Easter homily’’.

The president’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, noted that Kukah, the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, had said things that were inexplicable in his Easter massage.

According to the presidential aide, it is wrong for Kukah to have stated that “Boko Haram terrorism is worse than it was in 2015.”

On March 6, Buhari condoled the family of Mr Sa’idu Afaka, the official driver to the president, who died at the State House Clinic on March 6, following a prolonged illness.

The president also felicitated with Itsekiri people on the announcement of a new Olu of Warri as pronounced by the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom.

Buhari on April 8, also expressed solidarity with King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

In a letter personally signed by the president, Buhari said he felt disturbed when he heard reports of crisis in the royal family and that he felt reassured when he learnt that everything had been resolved.

Also on April 8, Osinbajo, attended the public presentation of a book written by Dr Hajo Sani, titled “Aisha Buhari: Being Different”, where the vice-president eulogised the tenacity, courage and commitment of the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

Osinbajo was also in Lagos later in the day to attend the launch and presentation of “The Making of the Nigerian Flagship, the Story of The Guardian Newspapers.”

On April 9, the vice-president headed to Jigawa, to inaugurate the Solar Power Naija Programme.

The power project, which will get 1,000 homes connected to solar systems, is in pursuit of the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan.

Also on April 9, Buhari extended his condolences to the Queen of England on the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was 99.

“The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is the end of an era.

“Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth will be remembered for generations to come.

”Prince Philip was a great man in his own right, who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities, especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes in more than 130 countries,” Buhari said. (NAN)

