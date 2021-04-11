Buhari condoles with Adamawa Govt, people over late Dr Tukur

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to Adamawa to condole with the government and people of the state over death of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Mahmud Tukur. President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation to Adamawa to condole with the government and people of the state over death of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Dr Mahmud Tukur.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tukur died on Friday (April 9) in Abuja after a brief illness and was buried in Yola.

The high powered Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari visited Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, at the Government House on Sunday in Yola.

Buhari commiserated with the government, family of the deceased and people of Adamawa.

He described late Tukur as a true Nigerian, a mentor and role model to generations.

The president prayed Allah to grant Fintiri, the family and people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss of their illustrious son.

He said the late Tukur’s eternal honour, respect and gratitude would continue to remain in the memory of many Nigerians.

NAN reports that Gambari was accompanied on the condolence visit by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, and other dignitaries.

Tukur was also the pioneer vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Responding, Fintiri expressed his appreciation and that of the people of Adamawa to the President.

The governor disclosed that the death of Tukur had left a vacuum, saying “We’ve lost a great son of Adamawa, a brother and father who was committed to the Adamawa project.”

The governor also prayed Allah to grant Tukur His endless mercy and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus. (NAN)

