Brookfield Centre for Lifestyle Medicine celebrates World Health Day 2021

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated annually on April 7 under the guidance of the World Health Organization, as well as other related establishments.

From its inception, the celebration has aimed to create awareness of a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for people all over the world. Over the past 50 years, this has brought to light important health issues such as mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change. This year, the World Health Day theme is Building a Fairer, Healthier World.

In-line with this theme and its commitment to build a healthier world, Brookfield Centre For Lifestyle Medicine provides leadership in Lifestyle Medicine Education, Research, Prevention and Treatment of lifestyle-related diseases through nutrition, physical activity, positive psychology, sleep, avoidance of the use of tobacco, alcohol and drug, and environmental manipulation to prevent, treat and often reverse chronic disease.

Lifestyle Medicine ensures improved quality of life for patients to live longer and in better health. The intervention recommendations in lifestyle medicine includes healthy eating, active living, healthy weight, and emotional resilience. An individual’s lifestyle determines to a great extent his state of health; a poor lifestyle leads to poor health, and a good lifestyle generally leads to good health. According to the World Health Organization, most cases of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and cancer could be prevented primarily with improvements to diet and lifestyle.

In an interview with newsmen, Dr. Ifeoma Monye, Founder of Brookfield Centre for Lifestyle Medicine and President, Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria stated ‘In celebration of this year’s World Health Day, we would like to emphasize the benefits and encourage everyone to practice a healthy lifestyle. Over the years, BCLM has been at the forefront of lifestyle medicine education and practice, empowering men and women alike to live better and healthier. The Covid-19 pandemic in the last one year has also exposed our healthcare inadequacies as individuals and across governmental institutions. Individuals with comorbid factors were at a higher risk of developing complications from the virus. We stand with the WHO and other relevant bodies in encouraging everyone to play a role in building a fairer, healthier world’

Brookfield Centre for Lifestyle Medicine is Africa’s First Lifestyle Medicine Centre and a leading provider of specialist Integrated Family Health Care to individuals and families.

As a multidisciplinary all-inclusive medical and wellness organization, Brookfield works with clients to establish optimal health and wellbeing, through appropriate, evidence-based and well-timed lifestyle interventions.

